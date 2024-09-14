The Minister of Youth and Sports received Raymond Blondel - PHOTO

Today, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, received the President of the European Paralympic Committee, Raymond Blondel.

The minister who greeted the guest informed him about the work done in the field of sports in Azerbaijan and the successes achieved, Idman.biz reports.

The guest thanked for the warm reception and congratulated the Azerbaijani national team on the result won at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. During the meeting, future prospects of cooperation in the field of sports were discussed.

National Paralympic Committee President Hidayat Abdullayev and Secretary General Togrul Rahimov also participated in the meeting.

Idman.biz