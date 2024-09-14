14 September 2024
EN

The Minister of Youth and Sports received Raymond Blondel - PHOTO

Other
News
14 September 2024 17:10
28
The Minister of Youth and Sports received Raymond Blondel - PHOTO

Today, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, received the President of the European Paralympic Committee, Raymond Blondel.

The minister who greeted the guest informed him about the work done in the field of sports in Azerbaijan and the successes achieved, Idman.biz reports.

The guest thanked for the warm reception and congratulated the Azerbaijani national team on the result won at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. During the meeting, future prospects of cooperation in the field of sports were discussed.

National Paralympic Committee President Hidayat Abdullayev and Secretary General Togrul Rahimov also participated in the meeting.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Farid Gayibov met with the president of the European Weightlifting Federation - PHOTO
17:14
Other

Farid Gayibov met with the president of the European Weightlifting Federation - PHOTO

The minister who greeted the guest informed him about the work done in the field of sports and the successes achieved in Azerbaijan
Farid Gayibov met with the president of the European Weightlifting Federation - PHOTO
17:08
Other

Farid Gayibov met with the president of the European Weightlifting Federation - PHOTO

On September 14, the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov received the President of the European Weightlifting Federation, Antonio Konflitti
Elnur Mammadli was elected chairman of the Public Council - PHOTO
11:53
Other

Elnur Mammadli was elected chairman of the Public Council - PHOTO

The next meeting of the Public Council under the Ministry of Youth and Sports was held
Cosing Ceremony of 5th World Nomad Games - PHOTO
09:28
Other

Cosing Ceremony of 5th World Nomad Games - PHOTO

Azerbaijani athletes won 7 medals, including 2 silver and 5 bronze
Baku hosts inaugural "Formula Drift Azerbaijan" competition - PHOTO
12 September 21:27
Other

Baku hosts inaugural "Formula Drift Azerbaijan" competition - PHOTO

Azerbaijan has successfully hosted its inaugural "Formula Drift Azerbaijan" competition
Farid Gayibov meets Azerbaijani athletes who excelled in International Competitions in August – PHOTO
12 September 18:56
Other

Farid Gayibov meets Azerbaijani athletes who excelled in International Competitions in August – PHOTO

Appropriate certificates and badges were presented to some sports specialists who were awarded the degrees of "Honorary coach of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and "Honorary physical education and sports worker of the Republic of Azerbaijan"

Most read

Goalless draw for Azerbaijan and Turkiye
12 September 16:37
Football

Goalless draw for Azerbaijan and Turkiye

This was the 2nd game between the teams. In the first match, the Moon Stars won with a score of 4:0
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Free practice ended - PHOTO - VIDEO
13 September 14:52
Formula 1

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Free practice ended - PHOTO - VIDEO

The first free run at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on "Formula-1" has ended
Zagreb Grand Prix: 1 silver, 2 bronze on first day
13 September 21:44
Judo

Zagreb Grand Prix: 1 silver, 2 bronze on first day

Zagreb Judo Grand Prix has started today
Rodrigo Bentancur potentially facing six to twelve-match ban
12 September 18:00
Football

Rodrigo Bentancur potentially facing six to twelve-match ban

Bentancur responded to a journalist's request for a Son Heung-min shirt by joking that all South Koreans ‘"look the same"