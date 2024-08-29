Farid Gayibov inspected a number of sports sections in the Sports-Concert Complex named after Heydar Aliyev - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov inspected a number of sports units operating in the Sports-Concert Complex named after Heydar Aliyev.

Minister Farid Gayibov and Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva, who watched the training processes of the girls' figure skating and boys' hockey divisions, talked with specialists, coaches and young athletes on the ice rink of the complex, Idman.biz reports.

They were also interested in the curling sport, which was created for the first time in our country. It was reported that the curling department opened under the Ojag sports club has been provided with sports equipment, and those who want to practice this type of sport will soon be able to sign up for the groups.

The minister, who is interested in the training process of athletes in the MMA, judo, gymnastics and table tennis divisions, talked with them, exchanged ideas with their coaches, and gave relevant recommendations.

The favorable conditions have been created for engaging in various types of sports at the Sports-Concert Complex. In addition to professional and amateur skating, hockey, curling, rhythmic gymnastics, men's gymnastics, women's gymnastics, trampoline gymnastics and tumbling, acrobatic gymnastics, aerobic gymnastics, gymnastics for all, parkour, TeamGym, aerial gymnastics, special Olympic gymnastics, judo, MMA, table tennis, chess and fitness sections are also available.

The largest gym in Azerbaijan operates in this complex. People of all age groups can do amateur and professional sports here.

