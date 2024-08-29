29 August 2024
EN

Farid Gayibov inspected a number of sports sections in the Sports-Concert Complex named after Heydar Aliyev - PHOTO

Other
News
29 August 2024 18:29
38
Farid Gayibov inspected a number of sports sections in the Sports-Concert Complex named after Heydar Aliyev - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov inspected a number of sports units operating in the Sports-Concert Complex named after Heydar Aliyev.

Minister Farid Gayibov and Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva, who watched the training processes of the girls' figure skating and boys' hockey divisions, talked with specialists, coaches and young athletes on the ice rink of the complex, Idman.biz reports.

They were also interested in the curling sport, which was created for the first time in our country. It was reported that the curling department opened under the Ojag sports club has been provided with sports equipment, and those who want to practice this type of sport will soon be able to sign up for the groups.

The minister, who is interested in the training process of athletes in the MMA, judo, gymnastics and table tennis divisions, talked with them, exchanged ideas with their coaches, and gave relevant recommendations.

The favorable conditions have been created for engaging in various types of sports at the Sports-Concert Complex. In addition to professional and amateur skating, hockey, curling, rhythmic gymnastics, men's gymnastics, women's gymnastics, trampoline gymnastics and tumbling, acrobatic gymnastics, aerobic gymnastics, gymnastics for all, parkour, TeamGym, aerial gymnastics, special Olympic gymnastics, judo, MMA, table tennis, chess and fitness sections are also available.

The largest gym in Azerbaijan operates in this complex. People of all age groups can do amateur and professional sports here.

Idman.biz

Related news

President Ilham Aliyev received President of World Ethnosport Confederation
11:26
Other

President Ilham Aliyev received President of World Ethnosport Confederation

The Azerbaijani President praised the activities of the World Ethnosport Confederation and congratulated the organization on its achievements
AMADA Leadership Participates in International Doping Research Conference - PHOTO
20 August 10:56
Other

AMADA Leadership Participates in International Doping Research Conference - PHOTO

The conference, titled “Pushing Boundaries in Enhancement,” convened leading experts and researchers from the global anti-doping community to address the evolving challenges in the fight against doping
Fidan Agasiyeva: "We will represent our country very well again in this competition" - PHOTO
19 August 19:44
Other

Fidan Agasiyeva: "We will represent our country very well again in this competition" - PHOTO

"The race went well"
The team that won 8 medals in Moscow returned home - PHOTO
19 August 18:00
Other

The team that won 8 medals in Moscow returned home - PHOTO

They were welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, relatives and family members
3 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals in Moscow - PHOTO
19 August 10:10
Other

3 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals in Moscow - PHOTO

Moscow Summer Games of Associations for the Development of Cooperative Sports was held in the capital of Russia, Moscow
The opening ceremony of the "Moscow summer games of cooperative sports development associations" - PHOTO
18 August 14:11
Other

The opening ceremony of the "Moscow summer games of cooperative sports development associations" - PHOTO

Moscow Summer Games of Associations for the Development of Cooperative Sports has been launched in Moscow, the capital of Russia

Most read

Galatasaray wants revenge
27 August 11:07
World football

Galatasaray wants revenge

Today, the return matches of the Champions League play-off stage will start
One Olympics, nine debuts
27 August 16:11
Chess

One Olympics, nine debuts

Nine teams will make their debut at the World Chess Olympiad, which will be held on September 10-23 in Budapest, the capital of Hungary
Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics
28 August 10:50
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Azerbaijan will have 18 representatives at the Paralympics

Parataekwondo player Royala Fataliyeva will not participate in the competition in the French capital
Gurban Gurbanov: "If they expect us to win, we are ready to fight on the field for 120 minutes" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
27 August 17:37
Azerbaijan football

Gurban Gurbanov: "If they expect us to win, we are ready to fight on the field for 120 minutes" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"To get a good result tomorrow, every player must play the best game of his career"