The opening ceremony of the "Moscow summer games of cooperative sports development associations" - PHOTO

Moscow Summer Games of Associations for the Development of Cooperative Sports has been launched in Moscow, the capital of Russia.

Before the competitions, the opening ceremony of the games was held and the parade of the teams took place, Idman.biz reports.

Representatives of 22 countries compete in various sports in the international competition. Employees of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Science and Education, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Azerbaijan Airlines and State Oil Company represent Azerbaijan in the competitions.

Idman.biz