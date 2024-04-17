Count down from 100 for Paris-2024

There are 100 days left until the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Idman.biz reports that the homeland of Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Olympics, will host the XXXIII Games.

The opening ceremony of the most prestigious race of the quadrennial, whose torch was lit yesterday in Greece, will be held on July 26 on the Seine River in Paris. It is true that some races will start before the ceremonial opening.

The Olympics will continue until August 11. 10,500 athletes will compete in 32 sports for 17 days. They will determine the winners of 329 prize sets.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the Summer Olympic Games for the 8th time in its history. Starting from Atlanta-1996, those representing our flag flying in these competitions will try to conquer Paris for new victories.

After Mirza Fatali Akhundov's "Dervish Mastali Shah", it is our athletes' turn to "detonate Paris". Azerbaijan's representatives have already won 17 licenses in 7 types.

Wrestlers who made their mark by winning medals at all Olympics will try to prove that they are the real owners of the carpet in France. The Azerbaijani boxers and gymnasts will also go to Paris-2024 in pursuit of medals. It has been confirmed that we will be represented in athletics, shooting and taekwondo in the multi-sport competition. For the first time in history, our basketball team - women's 3x3 national team will also go to Paris in pursuit of a medal.

Gymnastics

Zohra Aghamirova, rhythmic gymnastics

Seljan Magsudova, trampoline gymnastics

Wrestling

Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg), freestyle wrestling

Sanan Suleymanov (77kg), Greco-Roman wrestling

Hasrat Jafarov (67kg), Greco-Roman wrestling

Aliabbas Rzazade (57kg), freestyle wrestling

Haji Aliyev (65kg), freestyle wrestling

Turan Bayramov (74 kg), freestyle wrestling

Osman Nurmagomodov (86kg), freestyle wrestling

Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125kg), freestyle wrestling

Athletics

Anna Skidan, hammer

Boxing

Nijat Huseynov (51 kg)

Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg)

Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg)

Taekwondo

Gashim Magomedov (58 kg)

Shooting

Ruslan Lunev (10 m, air pistol)

Basketball

Women's team, 3x3 type

It is safe to say that this list will grow in the 100 days until the start of the competitions. The licenses of our judokas are already in their "pockets". Other species are also expected to qualify for the French capital.

It should be noted that the Paralympics will start 1 month and 2 days after the Olympic Games. This competition will be held from August 28 to September 8.

Idman.biz