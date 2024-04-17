20 April 2024
Count down from 100 for Paris-2024

Olympics 2024
17 April 2024 12:57
There are 100 days left until the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Idman.biz reports that the homeland of Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Olympics, will host the XXXIII Games.

The opening ceremony of the most prestigious race of the quadrennial, whose torch was lit yesterday in Greece, will be held on July 26 on the Seine River in Paris. It is true that some races will start before the ceremonial opening.

The Olympics will continue until August 11. 10,500 athletes will compete in 32 sports for 17 days. They will determine the winners of 329 prize sets.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the Summer Olympic Games for the 8th time in its history. Starting from Atlanta-1996, those representing our flag flying in these competitions will try to conquer Paris for new victories.

After Mirza Fatali Akhundov's "Dervish Mastali Shah", it is our athletes' turn to "detonate Paris". Azerbaijan's representatives have already won 17 licenses in 7 types.

Wrestlers who made their mark by winning medals at all Olympics will try to prove that they are the real owners of the carpet in France. The Azerbaijani boxers and gymnasts will also go to Paris-2024 in pursuit of medals. It has been confirmed that we will be represented in athletics, shooting and taekwondo in the multi-sport competition. For the first time in history, our basketball team - women's 3x3 national team will also go to Paris in pursuit of a medal.

Gymnastics
Zohra Aghamirova, rhythmic gymnastics
Seljan Magsudova, trampoline gymnastics

Wrestling
Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg), freestyle wrestling
Sanan Suleymanov (77kg), Greco-Roman wrestling
Hasrat Jafarov (67kg), Greco-Roman wrestling
Aliabbas Rzazade (57kg), freestyle wrestling
Haji Aliyev (65kg), freestyle wrestling
Turan Bayramov (74 kg), freestyle wrestling
Osman Nurmagomodov (86kg), freestyle wrestling
Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125kg), freestyle wrestling

Athletics
Anna Skidan, hammer

Boxing
Nijat Huseynov (51 kg)
Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg)
Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg)

Taekwondo
Gashim Magomedov (58 kg)

Shooting
Ruslan Lunev (10 m, air pistol)

Basketball
Women's team, 3x3 type

It is safe to say that this list will grow in the 100 days until the start of the competitions. The licenses of our judokas are already in their "pockets". Other species are also expected to qualify for the French capital.

It should be noted that the Paralympics will start 1 month and 2 days after the Olympic Games. This competition will be held from August 28 to September 8.

Idman.biz

