Brazil's Paris-2024 road is closed

The South American football teams that will compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris have been announced.

According to Idman.biz, the winner of two tickets was decided in the final round of the Venezuelan qualifying competition.

Having defeated the hosts with a score of 2:0, Paraguay qualified for Paris-2024 as the winner of the tournament. The winner of the second ticket was determined in the match between the U-23 teams of Brazil and Argentina. Argentinians, who won with a score of 1:0, qualified for the French capital. Brazil, which is two points behind its rival, has said goodbye to the dream of the Olympics.

It should be noted that the participation of the United States, Dominican Republic, Spain, Israel, Ukraine, Morocco, Egypt, Mali and New Zealand has been confirmed in Paris-2024. The winner of the other 4 places will be determined in the Asian qualification tournament and the Asia/Africa play-off.

Idman.biz