14 February 2024
EN

Brazil's Paris-2024 road is closed

Olympics 2024
News
12 February 2024 11:56
Brazil's Paris-2024 road is closed

The South American football teams that will compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris have been announced.

According to Idman.biz, the winner of two tickets was decided in the final round of the Venezuelan qualifying competition.

Having defeated the hosts with a score of 2:0, Paraguay qualified for Paris-2024 as the winner of the tournament. The winner of the second ticket was determined in the match between the U-23 teams of Brazil and Argentina. Argentinians, who won with a score of 1:0, qualified for the French capital. Brazil, which is two points behind its rival, has said goodbye to the dream of the Olympics.

It should be noted that the participation of the United States, Dominican Republic, Spain, Israel, Ukraine, Morocco, Egypt, Mali and New Zealand has been confirmed in Paris-2024. The winner of the other 4 places will be determined in the Asian qualification tournament and the Asia/Africa play-off.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

The medals of Paris-2024 were presented - VIDEO
8 February 16:00
Olympics 2024

The medals of Paris-2024 were presented - VIDEO

The Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to August 11
Paris-2024: The forecast for the countries that will win the most medals has been announced
1 February 14:31
Olympics 2024

Paris-2024: The forecast for the countries that will win the most medals has been announced

The USA national team will win the 33rd Games
Paris-2024: Number 1 in the Caucasus - ANALYSIS
26 January 14:14
Olympics 2024

Paris-2024: Number 1 in the Caucasus - ANALYSIS

The next Summer Olympic Games will be held this year
The number of licenses of Azerbaijan in Paris-2024
23 January 10:16
Olympics 2024

The number of licenses of Azerbaijan in Paris-2024

It is expected that Azerbaijan will be represented in 12 sports in the most prestigious multi-sport competition of the quadrennial
Paris-2024 perspectives of Azerbaijan - ANALYSIS
20 January 15:55
Olympics 2024

Paris-2024 perspectives of Azerbaijan - ANALYSIS

The competition for qualification for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games continues
Paris-2024: 400,000 tickets have been put on sale
30 November 2023 18:29
Olympics 2024

Paris-2024: 400,000 tickets have been put on sale

Ticket sales for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games continue

Most read

Azerbaijani gymnasts won 9 medals in Luxembourg - PHOTO
12 February 09:00
Gymnastics

Azerbaijani gymnasts won 9 medals in Luxembourg - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national artistic gymnastics team successfully performed at the international competition held in Luxembourg
Romario better than Haaland and Mbappe? - VIDEO
13 February 15:33
World football

Romario better than Haaland and Mbappe? - VIDEO

Striking claims from the Brazilian legend
Idman.biz TV is starting a new project - Soon... - VIDEO
13 February 09:56
Other

Idman.biz TV is starting a new project - Soon... - VIDEO

Idman.biz TV is starting a new project. In the program, which will be hosted by one of the country's well-known TV presenters, famous faces of show business will demonstrate their sports skills
Gurban Gurbanov: "We’re a bit excited but it’s normal" - VIDEO
13 February 16:34
Azerbaijan football

Gurban Gurbanov: "We’re a bit excited but it’s normal" - VIDEO

"Everything is OK. Each of the players is well prepared for the game"