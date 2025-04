Azerbaijani ski mountaineers Nazrin Garibova and Seyid Sadraddinov took part in the Ski Mountaineering World Cup held in Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland.

Garibova finished 33rd out of 62 athletes in the women’s sprint event, representing 21 nations. On the men’s side, Sadraddinov placed 67th among 75 competitors, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani duo also participated in the mixed relay event, finishing 37th out of 42 teams.

Idman.biz