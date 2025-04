Azerbaijani Paralympic athlete Polad Rzayev has advanced to the final of the FIS Para Alpine Skiing Tournament in Auron, France.

Rzayev, competing in the LW3 category, secured his spot in the final after completing the preliminary stage with a time of 1:01.57, Idman.biz reports.

This competition contributes ranking points for the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games.

Last week, Rzayev also competed in the final stage of the FIS Para Alpine Skiing Tournament in Pila, Italy.

Idman.biz