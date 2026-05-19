20 May 2026
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Kami Rita Sherpa and Lakpa Sherpa set new Everest climbing records - VIDEO

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19 May 2026 16:57
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Kami Rita Sherpa and Lakpa Sherpa set new Everest climbing records

Nepalese climbing guide Kami Rita Sherpa and mountaineer Lakpa Sherpa have achieved new historic milestones on Mount Everest.

As reported by İdman.Biz, 56-year-old Kami Rita Sherpa successfully reached the summit of the world’s highest mountain for the 32nd time, extending his own world record for the most successful Everest ascents.

Meanwhile, 53-year-old Lakpa Sherpa strengthened her status as the most successful female Everest climber after reaching the summit for the 11th time, another historic achievement in women’s mountaineering.

Both records were set during the ongoing spring climbing season in the Himalayas, one of the busiest periods of the year for Everest expeditions.

Kami Rita first climbed Everest in 1994 and has spent decades working as a professional high-altitude guide on Himalayan expeditions. He is widely regarded as one of the most experienced mountaineers in the world.

Lakpa Sherpa has also secured a unique place in mountaineering history through her repeated Everest successes and long-standing role in promoting women in high-altitude climbing.

The Sherpa people, native to Nepal’s mountainous regions, are internationally recognised for their expertise in guiding climbers through some of the world’s most dangerous alpine routes.

Idman.Biz
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