International winter athletics tournament to be held in Baku

An international winter athletics tournament will take place in Baku.

According to Idman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, the competition will be held on January 30 at the Baku Athletics Center with the support of World Athletics, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation and the Athletics Club.

The tournament program includes 60-meter sprint races, as well as long jump and triple jump events. Athletes from the U18 age category and senior competitors will take part in the competition.