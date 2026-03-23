Ashurlu opens climbing season with Mera Peak ascent in Nepal

Azerbaijani mountaineer Israfil Ashurlu has opened his 2026 climbing season with a successful ascent of Mera Peak (6,476m) in Nepal, one of the most popular trekking summits in the Himalayas.

According to İdman.Biz, the expedition is seen as part of Ashurlu’s preparation for new high-altitude challenges. The Everest summiteer is currently in Nepal, where Mera Peak sits among some of the world’s most iconic mountains, including Everest, Lhotse, Cho Oyu, Ama Dablam and Tamserku.

The Mera trekking route is widely regarded as one of the most scenic in the region, offering panoramic views of Kanchenjunga, Makalu, Nuptse and other Himalayan giants. Ashurlu completed the climb successfully and shared a personal detail from the journey, revealing that his daughter had given him a Pikachu toy for the expedition — a companion he carried all the way to the summit.

"When your daughter gives you Pikachu for your next expedition, all your toughness disappears," Ashurlu said after reaching the top.

Looking ahead, the experienced climber is planning another attempt on Annapurna (8,091m), one of the most dangerous eight-thousanders in the world. Five years ago, he was forced to abandon his attempt due to severe weather conditions, but now intends to return.

Annapurna is notorious for its harsh climate and high fatality rate, with numerous climbers having lost their lives on its slopes. At the same time, it holds deep spiritual significance for local communities, who regard it as a sacred mountain associated with strength and divine energy.

"Five years have passed since my first attempt on Annapurna. I had to turn back then, but it seems the time has come for a new encounter with this mystical mountain. Besides, the first book I ever read about mountaineering was Annapurna," Ashurlu added.