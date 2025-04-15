15 April 2025
Akif Guluzade faces Bangkok challenge - PHOTO

MMA
News
15 April 2025 13:56
19
The date of Azerbaijani kickboxer Akif Guluzade’s next bout has been confirmed.

Azerbaijan’s national fighter will compete in the upcoming ONE Fight Night 31 muay thai kickboxing event this May, Idman.biz reports.

The tournament, to be held in Thailand’s capital Bangkok, is part of the monthly fight series of “ONE Championship,” the most prestigious organization in this discipline. Quluzade will face American athlete Shawn Climaco in a bout scheduled for the early morning of May 3.
The 19-year-old fighter competes in the 61.2 kg weight category and has already claimed three victories in the weekly “ONE Friday Fights” series. In his professional career, Quluzade has 18 wins in 20 fights.
His opponent, 30-year-old Shawn Climaco, recently defeated Diego Paez and has won 12 of his 15 professional bouts.
ONE Fight Night 31 will begin at 04:00 Baku time on May 3.

Idman.biz

