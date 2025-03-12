Shahriyar Abbasov: "Rafael Fiziev needs to improve his wrestling technique"

Renowned Azerbaijani mixed martial arts (MMA) coach Shahriyar Abbasov believes that UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev must enhance his wrestling technique.

In an interview with Idman.biz, Abbasov discussed the recent fight between Fiziev and Justin Gaethje at UFC 313. The bout ended in a unanimous decision victory for Gaethje.

Abbasov emphasized that Fiziev's weakness in wrestling prevented him from securing the win: "He strikes and then retreats, even though a fighter with good wrestling skills can take the fight to the ground after landing a strike. We know that Fiziev is strong in Muay Thai and kickboxing, but his wrestling needs work. There are many small details that ultimately affect the outcome of the entire fight."

Abbasov also noted that another factor affecting Fiziev is his dual role as both a fighter and a coach: "It's very difficult to combine competing as an athlete and coaching. He needs to focus on one of them and not divide his attention. Perhaps financial reasons force him to coach as well, but in the UFC, this combination is extremely challenging."

He added that the competition in the lightweight division is fierce, and it won’t be easy for Fiziev to climb the rankings. However, with the right approach, the Azerbaijani fighter has the potential to reach the top.

Idman.biz