28 February 2025
EN

Rafael Fiziev: “I was on his side”

MMA
News
28 February 2025 10:16
8
Rafael Fiziev: “I was on his side”

Azerbaijan’s UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev has revealed which fighter he supported in the bout between Islam Makhachev and Renato Moicano.

Idman.biz reports that Fiziev shared his thoughts in an interview with DAZN, explaining why he rooted for Moicano:

“If he didn't tap, honestly, when Moicano fought against Islam, I wanted Moicano to win because I like how he's funny, how he does his podcast, how he's talking, how he says, "My car, I wanted money," all of this stuff. I like how he does this stuff. I was on his side when he fought. When he tapped very fast, I was very angry at him because like, "Bro, come on, bro." Yeah, I know this is fights. Everything happens in fights. But because he tapped in this fight so fast, me.”

Fiziev is set to face Justin Gaethje on March 8. Moicano’s decision not to replace the injured Dan Hooker played a role in setting up this fight, leading to Fiziev stepping in as Hooker’s replacement.

Idman.biz

Related news

Justin Gaethje: "Big risk here for me"
27 February 16:29
MMA

Justin Gaethje: "Big risk here for me"

In a social media post, Gaethje expressed his appreciation for Rafael Fiziev

Rafael Fiziev: "It's not easy, it's a big risk"
27 February 12:41
MMA

Rafael Fiziev: "It's not easy, it's a big risk"

After receiving an unexpected offer for the UFC-313 event, Fiziev will face Justin Gaethje
Rafael Fiziev’s rematch opportunity - Facing Justin Gaethje again
27 February 10:24
MMA

Rafael Fiziev’s rematch opportunity - Facing Justin Gaethje again

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Rafael Fiziev has his next opponent and fight date confirmed

Rafael Fiziev: "Let’s run it back, Justin"
25 February 18:18
MMA

Rafael Fiziev: "Let’s run it back, Justin"

News recently surfaced that Hooker had withdrawn from the fight
Suad Salimova’s green flags: "My partner should kiss me before and after the fight" - INTERVIEW
24 February 13:47
MMA

Suad Salimova’s green flags: "My partner should kiss me before and after the fight" - INTERVIEW

An Interview with Professional Kickboxer and MMA Fighter Suad Salimova

Nazim Sadykhov: "Fighting Gamrot would be interesting"
20 February 12:26
MMA

Nazim Sadykhov: "Fighting Gamrot would be interesting"

Azerbaijani UFC fighter Nazim Sadykhov made statement when discussing a potential bout with Mateusz Gamrot

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo finds investor to buy Valencia
25 February 15:07
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo finds investor to buy Valencia

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly on the verge of acquiring Spain’s crisis-hit club, Valencia
Xavi to Man Utd? Potential managerial change on horizon
25 February 15:39
Football

Xavi to Man Utd? Potential managerial change on horizon

Manchester United is reportedly considering Xavi Hernández as a potential head coach
FIFA imposes transfer ban on Turkish Club Sivasspor
25 February 16:08
Football

FIFA imposes transfer ban on Turkish Club Sivasspor

FIFA has imposed a transfer ban on the Super Lig team
Ding Liren leads, Aydin Suleymanli in seventh place
25 February 14:14
Chess

Ding Liren leads, Aydin Suleymanli in seventh place

The 17th World Champion, Ding Liren, is leading the FIDE Circuit ranking