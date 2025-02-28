Rafael Fiziev: “I was on his side”

Azerbaijan’s UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev has revealed which fighter he supported in the bout between Islam Makhachev and Renato Moicano.

Idman.biz reports that Fiziev shared his thoughts in an interview with DAZN, explaining why he rooted for Moicano:

“If he didn't tap, honestly, when Moicano fought against Islam, I wanted Moicano to win because I like how he's funny, how he does his podcast, how he's talking, how he says, "My car, I wanted money," all of this stuff. I like how he does this stuff. I was on his side when he fought. When he tapped very fast, I was very angry at him because like, "Bro, come on, bro." Yeah, I know this is fights. Everything happens in fights. But because he tapped in this fight so fast, me.”

Fiziev is set to face Justin Gaethje on March 8. Moicano’s decision not to replace the injured Dan Hooker played a role in setting up this fight, leading to Fiziev stepping in as Hooker’s replacement.

Idman.biz