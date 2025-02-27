Rafael Fiziev: "It's not easy, it's a big risk"

"I believe in everything I have in my hands."

This was the statement made by Azerbaijan's MMA fighter Rafael Fiziev.

After receiving an unexpected offer for the UFC-313 event, Fiziev will face Justin Gaethje in place of the injured Dan Hooker, Idman.biz reports.

In an interview with DAZN, Fiziev shared his thoughts on the sudden invitation:

“I wish Hooker a speedy recovery. But this fight against Gaethje really surprises me. I wish so much he can say yes, too, for me.

“Short notice? Yes. It's not easy. This is a very big risk. It's a very big risk, but I love this risk. We are fighters. I was born with this. I've been fighting since I was 10 years old. Every month, every two months, every week, sometimes. This is my life. If I can't fight with somebody tomorrow, I can't call myself a fighter today. I have to be ready to fight anybody right now. This is how I live. For me, 10 days, this is enough time. I'm really feeling good. Short notice, this is not really perfect, but I believe in my skills and I believe in everything I have in my hands.”

The UFC-313 event will take place in Las Vegas on March 8.

Idman.biz