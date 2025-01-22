22 January 2025
Tofig Musayev explains why he turned down UFC offer

MMA
News
22 January 2025 14:08
Tofig Musayev explains why he turned down UFC offer

In an interview with Report, Musayev stated, "The reason I declined was because the pay was lower than here. UFC has the name and publicity, but the pay isn’t worth it."

Idman.biz reports that the 35-year-old fighter, who recently signed a contract with Global Fight League (GFL), plans to fight 3-4 times within the organization over the next year.

"This is a new US-based organization. I think it will be interesting. My first fight will be in April, and the opponent is yet to be determined. The first fight will be in Dubai, and the second one in Brazil. They’ve already attracted some of the world’s top fighters. The compensation is fair, and they are definitely looking to compete with UFC. Even former UFC champions have signed with them."

Musayev has previously competed in Rizin and Bellator.

Idman.biz

