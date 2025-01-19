19 January 2025
EN

Dvalishvili retains UFC title with victory over Nurmagomedov

MMA
News
19 January 2025 10:48
48
Dvalishvili retains UFC title with victory over Nurmagomedov

The UFC 311 event at Los Angeles' Intuit Dome saw lightweight champion Merab Dvalishvili successfully defend his title.

The Georgian fighter defeated the previously unbeaten Russian contender Umak Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision after an intense five-round battle, Idman.biz reports.

Dvalishvili now holds an impressive record of 19 wins and 4 losses, while Nurmagomedov’s first career defeat leaves him at 18-1.

Both fighters came into this matchup with significant victories in their previous bouts—Dvalishvili defeated Sean O'Malley, while Nurmagomedov overcame Cory Sandhagen.

Idman.biz

Related news

Islam Makhachev secures victory at UFC 311
11:38
MMA

Islam Makhachev secures victory at UFC 311

Russian champion triumphs with first-round submission

Guluzade claims third consecutive victory - VIDEO
18 January 09:35
MMA

Guluzade claims third consecutive victory - VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s MMA fighter Akif Guluzade has secured yet another victory, continuing his impressive streak. The 19-year-old fighter competed in the ONE Friday Fights 94 tournament held in Bangkok, Thailand, Idman.biz reports.

Rafael Fiziev’s UFC return in limbo: What’s next for the Azerbaijani star?
17 January 15:39
MMA

Rafael Fiziev’s UFC return in limbo: What’s next for the Azerbaijani star?

Despite months of training and anticipation, Rafael Fiziev remains without a confirmed opponent, leaving fans and the fighter himself in suspense

Rafael Fiziev: "I've been offered four fights, But dates are still unconfirmed"
15 January 17:21
MMA

Rafael Fiziev: "I've been offered four fights, But dates are still unconfirmed"

The exact dates for these fights have yet to be determined
Sadykhov’s fight to be the third-biggest bout in Las Vegas
15 January 16:49
MMA

Sadykhov’s fight to be the third-biggest bout in Las Vegas

Sadykhov will face Brazilian Ismael Bonfim in this matchup
UFC Fight Night bouts featuring Nazim Sadykhov confirmed
6 January 14:23
MMA

UFC Fight Night bouts featuring Nazim Sadykhov confirmed

So far, 12 fighters are confirmed for the tournament, though the roster may expand

Most read

Rafael Fiziev’s UFC return in limbo: What’s next for the Azerbaijani star?
17 January 15:39
MMA

Rafael Fiziev’s UFC return in limbo: What’s next for the Azerbaijani star?

Despite months of training and anticipation, Rafael Fiziev remains without a confirmed opponent, leaving fans and the fighter himself in suspense

Barcelona sell VIP seats at Camp Nou to Middle Eastern investors
16 January 18:11
Football

Barcelona sell VIP seats at Camp Nou to Middle Eastern investors

Club secures revenue boost to meet La Liga's financial fair play regulations

Alphonso Davies and Bayern Munich clash over contract terms
17 January 09:26
Football

Alphonso Davies and Bayern Munich clash over contract terms

Salary demands threaten renewal talks as Real Madrid observes closely

NHL makes history: Goal scored without a shot on target - VIDEO
16 January 16:58
Hockey

NHL makes history: Goal scored without a shot on target - VIDEO

Buffalo forward Ryan McLeod attempted a shot on an empty net, but his hockey stick broke