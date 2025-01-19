Dvalishvili retains UFC title with victory over Nurmagomedov

The UFC 311 event at Los Angeles' Intuit Dome saw lightweight champion Merab Dvalishvili successfully defend his title.

The Georgian fighter defeated the previously unbeaten Russian contender Umak Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision after an intense five-round battle, Idman.biz reports.

Dvalishvili now holds an impressive record of 19 wins and 4 losses, while Nurmagomedov’s first career defeat leaves him at 18-1.

Both fighters came into this matchup with significant victories in their previous bouts—Dvalishvili defeated Sean O'Malley, while Nurmagomedov overcame Cory Sandhagen.

