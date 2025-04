Azerbaijani kickboxer Akif Guluzade will perform in the ONE Fight Nights tournament, a fight series of ONE Championship.

In the match to be held in the capital of Thailand, Bangkok, Azerbaijani representative will face American athlete Sean Climaco in the flyweight category, Idman.biz reports.

The fight will start on May 3 at 04:00 Baku time.

19-year-old Guluzade has won three major victories in the ONE Friday Fights weekly fight series of OneChampionship.

