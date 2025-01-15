Rafael Fiziev: "I've been offered four fights, But dates are still unconfirmed"

"I've received offers to fight four different opponents in September, December, January, and February."

This was stated by Azerbaijani mixed martial artist Rafael Fiziyev, who competes in the UFC's lightweight division, when discussing his potential return to the octagon following a knee injury on social media, Idman.biz reports.

However, he mentioned that the exact dates for these fights have yet to be determined: "I'm training hard and eagerly awaiting my return to the octagon, but it's been a long time now."

Fiziyev was supposed to fight at UFC Fight Night 250 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 1. Although organizers announced his match against Dan Hooker (Australia), the bout was later canceled.

His last fight was in September 2023 at "UFC Fight Night 228." The fight was stopped in the second round due to an injury to his knee, and Fiziev lost by technical knockout.

In his mixed martial arts career, Fiziev has 12 wins and 3 losses.

