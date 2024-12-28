28 December 2024
Azerbaijani fighter Farid 'BEK' Alibabazade to defend title in Uzbekistan

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Farid Alibabazade is set to defend his championship belt on December 29 at the OCTAGON 68 event in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
Alibabazade will face local contender Anvar Abdullayev in what promises to be an intense showdown.

The Azerbaijani athlete aims to retain the title he secured at OKTAGON 62, Idman.biz reports.

Alibabazade has an impressive record in professional MMA, with 21 fights under his belt. Of these, he has claimed victory in 13 bouts, suffered 7 losses, and recorded one draw.

