The UFC 303 main event between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler has been canceled.

As per Idman.biz, UFC CEO Dana White announced this.

According to Dana White, McGregor had to pull out of the fight due to an injury.

It should be noted that the new main event will be Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Prochazka for the light heavyweight title.

Idman.biz