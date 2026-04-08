Rafael Fiziev drops out of UFC top 10 rankings

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Rafael Fiziev has dropped out of the UFC lightweight top 10 rankings.

As reported by Idman.Biz, he now sits in 11th place in the updated rankings released by the organisation.

Fiziev lost one position following the latest update, while Brazil’s Renato Moicano climbed to ninth after securing a submission victory via rear-naked choke in the second round against Scotland’s Chris Duncan at UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan. Prior to the update, Moicano had been tied for 10th place with Fiziev, but has now moved ahead. Meanwhile, another Brazilian, Mauricio Ruffy, slipped from ninth to 10th, leaving Fiziev outside the top 10.

The current UFC lightweight top 10 is as follows: 1. Justin Gaethje, 2. Arman Tsarukyan, 3. Charles Oliveira, 4. Max Holloway, 5. Benoit Saint-Denis, 6. Paddy Pimblett, 7. Dan Hooker, 8. Mateusz Gamrot, 9. Renato Moicano, 10. Mauricio Ruffy. The division’s champion is Ilia Topuria.

As for other Azerbaijani lightweights, neither Nazim Sadykhov nor Tofig Musayev are currently ranked in the official UFC top 15. However, in the FightMatrix rankings, Sadykhov is placed 79th, while Musayev holds 30th position.

Musayev has recorded a significant rise following his victory over Chile’s Ignacio Bahamondes. Having been ranked 83rd on January 1, 2026, the Azerbaijani fighter has now climbed to 30th in the latest update.

In his most recent bout, Tofig Musayev defeated Ignacio Bahamondes by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Pyfer. Both fighters received a $100,000 bonus from the organisation.