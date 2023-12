Aliisgandar Aliyev won in the first round in Tbilisi by a choking technique

The next international GFC MMA tournament was held in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia.

Idman.biz reports that Ali Iskender Aliyev represented Azerbaijan in the competition.

He fought with Giorgi Tabatadze in the 80 kg category.

Aliyev decided the fate of the match in the first round. He got an early victory by putting his experienced opponent in a rear naked choke.

Rufat Abdullayev

Idman.biz