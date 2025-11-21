21 November 2025
EN

WATCH: Azerbaijani fighter Nazim Sadykhov shares training update ahead of UFC 323

MMA
News
21 November 2025 13:23
31
WATCH: Azerbaijani fighter Nazim Sadykhov shares training update ahead of UFC 323

Azerbaijani fighter Nazim Sadykhov posted a new video on Instagram, noting that he is in excellent shape ahead of his upcoming fight.

Idman.Biz reports that in the caption, he emphasized that he pays attention to every detail of his preparation and is ready for anything.

According to the athlete, there are 16 days left until the fight, and he intends to deliver his best performance.

Sadykhov will face France’s Fares Ziam at UFC 323, which will take place on December 7 in Las Vegas, USA. The fighters will compete in the lightweight division, and for the Azerbaijani athlete, this fight represents an important step in advancing his UFC rankings.

Idman.Biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani MMA fighter wins choke at MMA Talents in Poland
18 November 23:15
MMA

Azerbaijani MMA fighter wins choke at MMA Talents in Poland

Malikov defeats Jacob Szyci with first-round anaconda
Dana White reveals UFC 322 attendance and revenue figures
17 November 15:24
MMA

Dana White reveals UFC 322 attendance and revenue figures

Event at Madison Square Garden posts third-highest gate in arena’s history
Netflix to document Dana White’s high-stakes Vegas gambling adventures
14 November 17:05
MMA

Netflix to document Dana White’s high-stakes Vegas gambling adventures

UFC president’s legendary casino sessions to be captured amid FBI scrutiny of suspicious fights
WATCH: Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena face off ahead of UFC 322
14 November 10:24
MMA

WATCH: Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena face off ahead of UFC 322

The lightweight former champion aims for a second title in the welterweight division
Rafael Fiziev jokes about UFC compatriot Nazim Sadykhov’s social media followers - PHOTO
12 November 17:54
MMA

Rafael Fiziev jokes about UFC compatriot Nazim Sadykhov’s social media followers - PHOTO

Azerbaijani fighters share playful moment during live stream in Las Vegas
Khabib Nurmagomedov tests Islam Makhachev’s football knowledge - VIDEO
5 November 13:19
MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov tests Islam Makhachev’s football knowledge - VIDEO

Former UFC champion quizzes MMA star during Liverpool vs Real Madrid match

Most read

Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced
19 November 16:39
Football

Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced

Top clubs, coaches, and players compete for prestigious football honors in Dubai
Azerbaijan men’s basketball team continues training ahead of EuroBasket 2029 qualifiers
20 November 12:07
Basketball

Azerbaijan men’s basketball team continues training ahead of EuroBasket 2029 qualifiers

Squad preparing in Baku before first matches against North Macedonia and Luxembourg
Catalonia defeats Palestine 2:1 in Barcelona friendly
19 November 17:53
Football

Catalonia defeats Palestine 2:1 in Barcelona friendly

Over 30,000 spectators attend record-setting match, proceeds to aid Palestine
Neymar scores on return as Santos draw with Mirassol
20 November 09:09
Football

Neymar scores on return as Santos draw with Mirassol

The forward nets his first goal in over three months following injury recovery