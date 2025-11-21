WATCH: Azerbaijani fighter Nazim Sadykhov shares training update ahead of UFC 323

Azerbaijani fighter Nazim Sadykhov posted a new video on Instagram, noting that he is in excellent shape ahead of his upcoming fight.

Idman.Biz reports that in the caption, he emphasized that he pays attention to every detail of his preparation and is ready for anything.

According to the athlete, there are 16 days left until the fight, and he intends to deliver his best performance.

Sadykhov will face France’s Fares Ziam at UFC 323, which will take place on December 7 in Las Vegas, USA. The fighters will compete in the lightweight division, and for the Azerbaijani athlete, this fight represents an important step in advancing his UFC rankings.

Idman.Biz