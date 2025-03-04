Farid Gayibov meets with WAKO President - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has met with the president of the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO), Roy Baker.

The minister welcomed his guest and provided insights into the country’s achievements in the field of sports, Idman.biz reports.

During the meeting, discussions focused on the development of kickboxing in Azerbaijan, ongoing cooperation with WAKO, and other related topics.

The meeting was also attended by Elnur Mammadov, head of the Sports Department at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Selim Kayici, WAKO Europe Vice President and President of the Turkish Kickboxing Federation, Orkhan Aliyev, President of the Azerbaijan Kickboxing Federation, and other officials.

Idman.biz