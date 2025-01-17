17 January 2025
Kickboxers remain in custody amid legal dispute

Kickboxing
News
17 January 2025 17:44
A decision regarding the detained kickboxers, including Fuad Zeynalov, a major of the State Border Service (SBS) and an honored coach in kickboxing, was reviewed by the Baku Court of Appeal.

Idman.biz, citing Qafqazinfo, reports that the defense team requested the cancellation of the detention order, but the judge found their objection unfounded. Consequently, the detention of Elnur Hamidov, Elchin Huseynov, and Musa Ahmədov, who are accused of hooliganism, will continue.

A 3-month detention measure has been imposed on the athletes.

