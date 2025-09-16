Azerbaijani karate team welcomed home after European Championship success - PHOTO

Azerbaijani athletes who achieved success at the XXI European Championship and Cup in Goju-Ryu karate (sports karate – WKF rules) were welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The young karatekas were greeted by Vusal Abdullazada, assistant to the federation president, as well as by their family members and sports fans, Idman.biz reports.

The competition was held in Timisoara, Romania, from September 10 to 14. Under the leadership of team representative Nurlan Guliyev, the Azerbaijani team delivered outstanding performances and proudly raised the national tricolor.

Idman.biz