16 September 2025
EN

Azerbaijani karate team welcomed home after European Championship success - PHOTO

Karate
News
16 September 2025 16:21
46
Azerbaijani karate team welcomed home after European Championship success - PHOTO

Azerbaijani athletes who achieved success at the XXI European Championship and Cup in Goju-Ryu karate (sports karate – WKF rules) were welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The young karatekas were greeted by Vusal Abdullazada, assistant to the federation president, as well as by their family members and sports fans, Idman.biz reports.

The competition was held in Timisoara, Romania, from September 10 to 14. Under the leadership of team representative Nurlan Guliyev, the Azerbaijani team delivered outstanding performances and proudly raised the national tricolor.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

XXXIII National Shotokan Karate Championship held in Azerbaijan - PHOTO
15 September 17:07
Karate

XXXIII National Shotokan Karate Championship held in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Over 400 athletes from across the country competed for individual and team honors
Huseyn Mammadli: “I lost in the final due to a momentary wrong decision”
9 September 15:28
Karate

Huseyn Mammadli: “I lost in the final due to a momentary wrong decision”

Azerbaijani karateka wins silver at the Karate-1 A Series in Salzburg, defeating six rivals on his way to the final before falling to an Italian opponent
Rashid Suleymanov wins bronze at "Karate-1" A Series in Salzburg
8 September 17:35
Karate

Rashid Suleymanov wins bronze at "Karate-1" A Series in Salzburg

Azerbaijani national team secures second medal as Huseyn Mammadli took silver the day before
Azerbaijan dominates Marmara Cup with 13 medals - PHOTO
26 August 10:56
Karate

Azerbaijan dominates Marmara Cup with 13 medals - PHOTO

National karate team tops standings with 4 golds, 4 silvers, and 5 bronzes in Turkiye
Azerbaijani karateka Chingiz Abbasov wins gold at Marmara Cup
23 August 17:13
Karate

Azerbaijani karateka Chingiz Abbasov wins gold at Marmara Cup

Competes in 22 kg (6-7 Years) category and triumphs over local opponent in Istanbul tournament
Azerbaijani karate team heads to Turkiye for III CIS Games preparation
21 August 16:12
Karate

Azerbaijani karate team heads to Turkiye for III CIS Games preparation

Athletes to compete in Marmara Cup and join Youth Camp training under coach Shahin Atamov

Most read

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year
15 September 13:35
Football

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year

Al-Nassr star honored by club legend Majed Abdullah after scoring 25 goals in 2024/2025 season
Is Unai Emery Manchester United’s solution amid Amorim’s struggles?
15 September 13:20
Football

Is Unai Emery Manchester United’s solution amid Amorim’s struggles?

Red Devils reportedly target Aston Villa boss after poor start to 2025/26 season
Ali Guliyev wins by TKO at FCR MMA event in Switzerland - PHOTO
15 September 09:24
MMA

Ali Guliyev wins by TKO at FCR MMA event in Switzerland - PHOTO

Azerbaijani fighter defeats Norwegian Jon Vetle in the 2nd round in Vasteras
Julien Alfred withdraws from World Championships with hamstring injury
15 September 09:54
Athletics

Julien Alfred withdraws from World Championships with hamstring injury

Olympic sprint champion ends season early after pulling out of 200m heats in Tokyo