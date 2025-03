Azerbaijani karate players have won two medals at the Karate1 Premier League held in Hangzhou, China.

The press service of the Karate Federation has released a statement on this, Idman.biz reports.

Nuran Rzazade (67 kg) and Farid Aghayev (75 kg) took third place, winning bronze medals.

The national team participated in the competition under the leadership of head coach Shahin Atamov.

