28 February 2025
Rafael Aghayev: “No athlete will repeat my success for at least 18 years”

28 February 2025 14:51
"Parents should always support young athletes, regardless of the sport they choose. A coach plays a crucial role, but parental encouragement is just as important. I wish all our young people a long and healthy life and hope they always stay away from bad habits."

These were the words of Rafael Aghayev, Azerbaijan’s five-time world and eleven-time European karate champion, in an interview with AZERTAC, Idman.biz reports.

The silver medalist of the Tokyo Olympics emphasized that success starts with passion: "A professional athlete must always train properly, take instructions seriously, and never skip preparations. They must also maintain a good relationship with the national team’s coaching staff. The bond between a coach and an athlete should be like that between a mother and her child. Most importantly, success should not change a person’s character. You can share your joy with your people, but you must remain humble. The Azerbaijani people have always celebrated the achievements of their athletes, and this tradition continues today."

Aghayev also highlighted the role of family: "Young athletes must first listen to their parents. Even if a student struggles academically, their upbringing must be solid. And good manners always start at home."

Reflecting on his journey, Aghayev admitted that his path to success was anything but easy: "Every athlete has a different career path. In my case, I had to sacrifice a lot. There were times when injuries forced me to miss major tournaments. In 2013-2014, I had to watch the World and European Championships on TV with tears in my eyes. Even doctors from Turkey told me my career was over, saying my injuries were too severe for a normal person to continue. But thankfully, I recovered, thanks to Turkish specialists who helped me get back on my feet. I practically started from scratch, fought through the challenges, and achieved my goals."

Aghayev went on to list his achievements: "I became a five-time world champion, an eleven-time European champion, and won numerous other international tournaments, including the European and Islamic Solidarity Games. I also won a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Of course, I wanted to stand on the highest step of the podium, but life is full of surprises. That was my fate. After the Olympics, I transitioned to Karate Combat, which is very different from traditional karate. Many famous athletes doubted they could fight in this format, but I always loved combat sports. I was an energetic and mischievous child, and I knew I had the strength to succeed. So, I started MMA training, won the Karate Combat middleweight world title, and even defended my belt once."

When asked if another Rafael Aghayev will ever emerge, he confidently replied: "Anything is possible in life. Without a doubt, God will create someone stronger than me—no one can question that. But I can confidently say that for at least the next 17-18 years, no athlete will be able to match my achievements."

