Azerbaijan’s national karate team will compete in the A-Series Tournament in Larnaca, Cyprus, from February 14-16.

Idman.biz reports that six Azerbaijani athletes will take part in the event:

• Farid Savadov (60 kg)

• Rashid Suleymanov (75 kg)

• Adil Guliyev (84 kg)

• Asiman Gurbanli (+84 kg)

• Suada Karimova (55 kg)

• Renata Arabli (61 kg)

The tournament will feature over 1,000 competitors from 70+ countries, making it a highly competitive event.

