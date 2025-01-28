28 January 2025
Azerbaijan Karate Federation President: "We hold Rafael Agayev in high regard"

"We hold him in high regard."

Idman.biz, referencing Report, reports that Ulvi Guliyev, the President of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, expressed this sentiment when speaking to journalists about Rafael Aghayev.

He highlighted that the 39-year-old athlete is well-known not only in Azerbaijan but globally. "One of the rarest achievements in the world belongs to him. Although he is no longer actively competing in karate, we continue to value his contributions," Guliyev said.

He emphasized the importance of state support for sports development: "Everyone must understand that sports are surrounded by the support and care of the state. Without this, progress is impossible. The Azerbaijan Karate Federation is a public union, and it has a defined budget. Currently, we do not have a sponsor. The Ministry of Youth and Sports supports us. As much as our budget allows, we strive to provide both financial and moral support to everyone. We are ready to assist our medal-winning athletes within our means. The Federation’s capabilities are limited, and this should be understood with patience."

Rafael Aghayev previously stepped down from his position as Vice President of the WKF under the Azerbaijan Karate Federation.

Idman.biz

