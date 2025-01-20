20 January 2025
EN

Azerbaijani karatekas set for Paris Premier League

Karate
News
20 January 2025 15:34
18
The World Karate Federation (WKF) has announced the list of countries participating in the first Premier League tournament of the season, set to take place in Paris.

The competition will bring together nearly 400 athletes from 70 countries, Idman.biz reports.

Among the participants are Azerbaijan’s karatekas Turgut Hasanov (84 kg), Fidan Teymurova (50 kg), and Nuran Rzazada (67 kg).

The Premier League, scheduled for January 24-26, offers participants the opportunity to earn a spot in the upcoming World Championship.

Idman.biz

