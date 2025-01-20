20 January 2025
20 January Memorial Karate Tournament concludes successfully - PHOTO

20 January 2025 11:56
The 10th Arpachay Open karate tournament, dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy, has concluded in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the event was jointly organized by the Baku City Youth and Sports Department and the Azerbaijan Karate Federation (AKF).

Over two days, approximately 800 athletes from Baku, Sumgait, regional areas, and 10 foreign countries, including Turkiye, Iran, Czech Republic, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Uzbekistan, and Russia, competed in kata, kumite, and team kumite categories.

Among 65 participating sports clubs, Black Panther claimed first place, followed by Black Diamond in second, and the Zhambyl region club from Kazakhstan securing third.

Idman.biz

