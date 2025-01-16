Fuzuli Musayev on Rafael Aghayev’s resignation intentions: “It’s his personal decision”

"Rafael Aghayev is not the vice president of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation but rather of the Azerbaijan National Karate Federation Public Union," clarified Fuzuli Musayev, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation (AKF).

Musayev highlighted that, although multiple federations existed in Azerbaijan in the past, recent sports policies and the country's Sports Law now permit only one accredited federation per sport, Idman.biz reports.

“Only the Azerbaijan Karate Federation has accreditation in karate. This rule has been in effect since 1997, consolidating several smaller federations under the unified Azerbaijan Karate Federations Association. Today, while other federations may be registered with the Ministry of Justice, they lack accreditation from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and cannot officially operate.”

According to Musayev, six former federations, including the Azerbaijan National Karate Federation Public Union, now function within the AKF structure as stylistic divisions: "Rafael Aghayev, our esteemed and globally renowned athlete, expressed his desire to transition from competing to contributing within the federation. While he was offered the role of head coach, he declined. However, he accepted the vice presidency of the 'National Karate Federation' Public Union, led by Yashar Bashirov, which is part of our structure. His participation in events is determined by their internal decisions, and while we always welcome him at AKF activities, he decides his own path.”

Musayev expressed hope that Aghayev’s legacy would continue to benefit Azerbaijan: “If Rafael wishes to resign, it’s his personal decision, but I sincerely hope he stays with us. His contributions as a symbol of Azerbaijani karate are invaluable. I believe that with time, everything will be resolved. Together, we will ensure that Rafael plays a significant role in nurturing the next generation of Azerbaijani karatekas.”

For context, Rafael Aghayev recently announced his intention to step down as vice president of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation in an interview with Sportlife TV.

Idman.biz