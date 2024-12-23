23 December 2024
Karate
23 December 2024
From Premier League to World Championship - CALENDAR

The World Karate Federation (WKF) has presented the competition calendar for next year, which promises a season filled with both K1 ranking tournaments and the world championship events.

The most anticipated event will be the return of Irina Zaretska, the leader of the Azerbaijani women's karate team, to the tatami after her maternity leave, Idman.biz reports.

According to the calendar, competitions will take place every month.

The season will culminate with the World Championship, which will be held in Cairo, Egypt, from November 27-30.

The opening of the season will be marked by the A Series Tournament in Tbilisi, Georgia, on January 10. A total of 27 competitions are scheduled.

The highlight of the season will be the Premier League, the most prestigious series in karate. This year, the competitions will take place in Paris (France), Hangzhou (China), Cairo (Egypt), and Rabat (Morocco). New winners will be crowned on June 1 in Rabat.
In addition to Tbilisi, the A Series will be hosted in Larnaca (Cyprus), Salzburg (Austria), and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).

The Youth League will consist of five stages, taking place in Fujairah (UAE), Guadalajara (Spain), Porec (Croatia), Monterrey (Mexico), and Venice (Italy).

Karatekas will need to accumulate points in tournaments, including the Premier League stages, to qualify for the World Championship.

Continental championships will also serve as qualifiers for the world championship, further increasing their importance.
Additionally, karate will be part of the World Games program, taking place in Chengdu, China in August.

