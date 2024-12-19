Zaretska's two possible opponents in the World Games identified

The Organizing Committee of the World Games, set to be held in Chengdu, China, from August 7-17 next year, has confirmed the participation of Irina Zaretska.

Idman.biz reports that the committee's website has published a list of athletes who have earned their spots across various sports.

The name of the Azerbaijani karateka, Zaretska, is included among them. The first qualifying spots for the World Games were awarded based on results from the World Karate Championship held in Budapest last year. Zaretska (68 kg) claimed her third consecutive championship title at this event. Her opponents in the final were Elena Quirici (Switzerland) and Ceyco Zefaniya (Indonesia), the bronze medalist from the World Championship, both of whom will compete in Chengdu.

Azerbaijan will be represented in three gymnastics disciplines at the World Games: tumbling (Mikhail Malkin), acrobatics (Aghasif Rahimov - Raziya Seyidli mixed pair, Murad Rafiyev - Daniel Abbasov men’s duet, and Riad Safarov, Rəsul Seyidli, Abdulla Al-Mashayxi, and Seymur Jafarov men’s group), and aerobics (Vladimir Dolmatov - Madina Mustafayeva mixed pair).

