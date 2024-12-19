19 December 2024
EN

Zaretska's two possible opponents in the World Games identified

Karate
News
19 December 2024 16:21
6
Zaretska's two possible opponents in the World Games identified

The Organizing Committee of the World Games, set to be held in Chengdu, China, from August 7-17 next year, has confirmed the participation of Irina Zaretska.

Idman.biz reports that the committee's website has published a list of athletes who have earned their spots across various sports.

The name of the Azerbaijani karateka, Zaretska, is included among them. The first qualifying spots for the World Games were awarded based on results from the World Karate Championship held in Budapest last year. Zaretska (68 kg) claimed her third consecutive championship title at this event. Her opponents in the final were Elena Quirici (Switzerland) and Ceyco Zefaniya (Indonesia), the bronze medalist from the World Championship, both of whom will compete in Chengdu.

Azerbaijan will be represented in three gymnastics disciplines at the World Games: tumbling (Mikhail Malkin), acrobatics (Aghasif Rahimov - Raziya Seyidli mixed pair, Murad Rafiyev - Daniel Abbasov men’s duet, and Riad Safarov, Rəsul Seyidli, Abdulla Al-Mashayxi, and Seymur Jafarov men’s group), and aerobics (Vladimir Dolmatov - Madina Mustafayeva mixed pair).

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Sensei Hitoshi Kasuya leads seminar in Baku – PHOTO
13 December 14:37
Karate

Sensei Hitoshi Kasuya leads seminar in Baku – PHOTO

Over 250 athletes and coaches participated in the seminar
World-famous karate master visits Azerbaijan
12 December 12:27
Karate

World-famous karate master visits Azerbaijan

Kasuya will participate in the 32nd Nationwide Karate Seminar
Azerbaijani karate athletes win medals in Italy
9 December 18:06
Karate

Azerbaijani karate athletes win medals in Italy

Azerbaijani athletes also secured places on the podium at the tournament
Head Coach of Azerbaijan National Team: "Currently, there is no strong competition in Azerbaijani karate" - INTERVIEW
4 December 16:21
Karate

Head Coach of Azerbaijan National Team: "Currently, there is no strong competition in Azerbaijani karate" - INTERVIEW

An exclusive interview with Shahin Atamov, head coach of the Azerbaijani men's national karate team
Azerbaijan’s top karate athletes announced – NAMES - PHOTOS
3 December 10:02
Karate

Azerbaijan’s top karate athletes announced – NAMES - PHOTOS

A minute of silence was held to honor National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland
Another federation dissolved in Nakhchivan
27 November 14:55
Karate

Another federation dissolved in Nakhchivan

The Karate-do Federation of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has ceased its operations

Most read

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO
17 December 11:40
Basketball

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow
Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer
17 December 18:21
Football

Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer

Qarabag’s football player Olavio Juninho may continue his career in Spain
Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO
11:00
Football

Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO

In the 17th minute of the match between Monaco and PSG (2-4), the home team's defender Wilfried Singo accidentally struck Gianluigi Donnarumma in the face

FIFA Intercontinental Cup final: Real Madrid face Pachuca
18 December 09:57
Football

FIFA Intercontinental Cup final: Real Madrid face Pachuca

Real Madrid face Mexico's Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final in Lusail Stadium