A League 1 competition for youth and junior karate athletes was held in Venice, Italy.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani athletes also secured places on the podium at the tournament.

Elmaddin Salimli (12-13 years old, 45 kg) earned a silver medal, while Vusal Gambarov (14-15 years old, 52 kg) claimed a bronze medal.

Idman.biz