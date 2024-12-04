Head Coach of Azerbaijan National Team: "Currently, there is no strong competition in Azerbaijani karate" - INTERVIEW

An exclusive interview with Shahin Atamov, head coach of the Azerbaijani men's national karate team, for Idman.biz.

- The recent Azerbaijani Championship has concluded. How would you evaluate the competition?

- The championship was held at a very high level. It provided great opportunities for selection, allowing athletes to showcase their skills. Promising young karatekas were identified among the seniors, and I believe they won’t disappoint us. Our main goal is to elevate the level of the Azerbaijani Championship. In the past, some athletes didn’t take this competition seriously, but now its importance has become evident.

- You mentioned it was a good event for selection. Was there any specific weight category that impressed you positively?

- Nothing particularly extraordinary happened. The athletes we expected to succeed performed well. Overall, everything was satisfactory.

- Let’s reframe the question. In your opinion, who was the standout athlete of the championship?

- Young athletes aged 18–20 competed in the senior category and delivered strong results, which is very encouraging for us. For example, Rashid Suleymanov (75 kg) won a gold medal. I’d also highlight Vahid Hasanov (+84 kg). These young and promising athletes are essential for our national team.

- Were there any performances that disappointed you?

- Not particularly.

- Are you satisfied with the current level of competition in Azerbaijani karate?

- Currently, the level of competition in our karate scene is not very strong. Compared to previous years, there has been progress, but there’s still room for improvement. For now, our top athletes don’t face strong rivals.

In the 60 kg category, we have three promising athletes.

At 67 kg, Tural Agalarzade is the leading athlete but couldn’t compete due to an injury. Huseyn Mammadli won the championship and is an excellent karateka, a bronze medalist at the last European Championship, and consistently delivers results in every competition he enters. His future looks bright, and we have high hopes for him. Alongside him, Nurlan Rzazade is another promising talent in this category.

In the 75 kg category, our leader was Farid Agayev, but now Rashid Suleymanov is emerging as a rival. Both are young and may lack experience, but their rivalry is crucial for us.

At 84 kg, unfortunately, Turgut Hasanov is the sole contender.

In the +84 kg category, our favorite was Asiman Gurbanov, but it’s exciting that Vahid Hasanov has joined this weight class and is proving to be a successful athlete.

- How long do you think it will take to see successors to greats like yourself and Rafael Agayev?

- We are doing everything we can to achieve this. I’m working hard to ensure the team achieves outstanding results. It’s challenging, as transitioning karatekas from one coach to another is a lengthy and complex process. Each coach has their own plans and strategies. However, I believe that gradually, our team will achieve even better results than we did. It’s just a matter of time, and I am confident that by 2025, we will see significant achievements.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz