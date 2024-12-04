4 December 2024
EN

Head Coach of Azerbaijan National Team: "Currently, there is no strong competition in Azerbaijani karate" - INTERVIEW

Karate
Interview
4 December 2024 16:21
5
Head Coach of Azerbaijan National Team: "Currently, there is no strong competition in Azerbaijani karate" - INTERVIEW

An exclusive interview with Shahin Atamov, head coach of the Azerbaijani men's national karate team, for Idman.biz.

- The recent Azerbaijani Championship has concluded. How would you evaluate the competition?

- The championship was held at a very high level. It provided great opportunities for selection, allowing athletes to showcase their skills. Promising young karatekas were identified among the seniors, and I believe they won’t disappoint us. Our main goal is to elevate the level of the Azerbaijani Championship. In the past, some athletes didn’t take this competition seriously, but now its importance has become evident.

- You mentioned it was a good event for selection. Was there any specific weight category that impressed you positively?

- Nothing particularly extraordinary happened. The athletes we expected to succeed performed well. Overall, everything was satisfactory.

- Let’s reframe the question. In your opinion, who was the standout athlete of the championship?

- Young athletes aged 18–20 competed in the senior category and delivered strong results, which is very encouraging for us. For example, Rashid Suleymanov (75 kg) won a gold medal. I’d also highlight Vahid Hasanov (+84 kg). These young and promising athletes are essential for our national team.

- Were there any performances that disappointed you?

- Not particularly.

- Are you satisfied with the current level of competition in Azerbaijani karate?

- Currently, the level of competition in our karate scene is not very strong. Compared to previous years, there has been progress, but there’s still room for improvement. For now, our top athletes don’t face strong rivals.
In the 60 kg category, we have three promising athletes.

At 67 kg, Tural Agalarzade is the leading athlete but couldn’t compete due to an injury. Huseyn Mammadli won the championship and is an excellent karateka, a bronze medalist at the last European Championship, and consistently delivers results in every competition he enters. His future looks bright, and we have high hopes for him. Alongside him, Nurlan Rzazade is another promising talent in this category.
In the 75 kg category, our leader was Farid Agayev, but now Rashid Suleymanov is emerging as a rival. Both are young and may lack experience, but their rivalry is crucial for us.

At 84 kg, unfortunately, Turgut Hasanov is the sole contender.

In the +84 kg category, our favorite was Asiman Gurbanov, but it’s exciting that Vahid Hasanov has joined this weight class and is proving to be a successful athlete.

- How long do you think it will take to see successors to greats like yourself and Rafael Agayev?

- We are doing everything we can to achieve this. I’m working hard to ensure the team achieves outstanding results. It’s challenging, as transitioning karatekas from one coach to another is a lengthy and complex process. Each coach has their own plans and strategies. However, I believe that gradually, our team will achieve even better results than we did. It’s just a matter of time, and I am confident that by 2025, we will see significant achievements.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijan’s top karate athletes announced – NAMES - PHOTOS
3 December 10:02
Karate

Azerbaijan’s top karate athletes announced – NAMES - PHOTOS

A minute of silence was held to honor National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland
Another federation dissolved in Nakhchivan
27 November 14:55
Karate

Another federation dissolved in Nakhchivan

The Karate-do Federation of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has ceased its operations
Azerbaijan’s karate fighters secure two medals at EFKO
25 November 09:00
Karate

Azerbaijan’s karate fighters secure two medals at EFKO

The 2nd European Full-Contact Karate Cup (EFKO) took place on November 23-24 in Belgium, Antwerp
Azerbaijani karate athletes secure 1 silver, 4 bronze in Moscow
11 November 09:15
Karate

Azerbaijani karate athletes secure 1 silver, 4 bronze in Moscow

The Moscow Karate Universe-2024 international karate competition took place in Russia's capital
Azerbaijan’s karate team shines at Karat Cup with 5 medals - PHOTO
28 October 11:20
Karate

Azerbaijan’s karate team shines at Karat Cup with 5 medals - PHOTO

Our karate team proudly claimed
Asiman Gurbanli: "I'm not a gift, I’m a competitor"
23 October 18:10
Karate

Asiman Gurbanli: "I'm not a gift, I’m a competitor"

"I returned home victorious, marking the beginning of my future plans"

Most read

Azerbaijan women's national team faces Russia in Friendly match
2 December 10:10
Football

Azerbaijan women's national team faces Russia in Friendly match

The game will take place in Sochi as part of a training camp
Clashes strike at Guinea Cup match: Nearly 100 fans dead - VIDEO
2 December 10:18
World football

Clashes strike at Guinea Cup match: Nearly 100 fans dead - VIDEO

A tragic incident occurred during the Guinea Cup football match between Nzerekore and Labe
Historic low for Man City: Four consecutive EPL losses after 16 years
2 December 09:10
World football

Historic low for Man City: Four consecutive EPL losses after 16 years

For the first time in 16 years, Manchester City has recorded four consecutive losses

Lyon's Georges Mikautadze robbed at gunpoint after scoring brace against Qarabag
2 December 16:36
Football

Lyon's Georges Mikautadze robbed at gunpoint after scoring brace against Qarabag

The police have launched a search for the perpetrators