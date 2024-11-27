Another federation dissolved in Nakhchivan

The Karate-do Federation of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has ceased its operations.

According to Idman.biz, citing APA, the federation has officially been dissolved.

In its place, a representative office of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation has been established in the autonomous republic, with Nariman Guliyev appointed as its head.

The Karate-do Federation of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was founded on March 15, 2002.

Additionally, on November 26, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Chess Federation also ceased its operations.

Idman.biz