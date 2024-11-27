27 November 2024
EN

Another federation dissolved in Nakhchivan

Karate
News
27 November 2024 14:55
22
Another federation dissolved in Nakhchivan

The Karate-do Federation of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has ceased its operations.

According to Idman.biz, citing APA, the federation has officially been dissolved.

In its place, a representative office of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation has been established in the autonomous republic, with Nariman Guliyev appointed as its head.
The Karate-do Federation of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was founded on March 15, 2002.

Additionally, on November 26, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Chess Federation also ceased its operations.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan’s karate fighters secure two medals at EFKO
25 November 09:00
Karate

Azerbaijan’s karate fighters secure two medals at EFKO

The 2nd European Full-Contact Karate Cup (EFKO) took place on November 23-24 in Belgium, Antwerp
Azerbaijani karate athletes secure 1 silver, 4 bronze in Moscow
11 November 09:15
Karate

Azerbaijani karate athletes secure 1 silver, 4 bronze in Moscow

The Moscow Karate Universe-2024 international karate competition took place in Russia's capital
Azerbaijan’s karate team shines at Karat Cup with 5 medals - PHOTO
28 October 11:20
Karate

Azerbaijan’s karate team shines at Karat Cup with 5 medals - PHOTO

Our karate team proudly claimed
Asiman Gurbanli: "I'm not a gift, I’m a competitor"
23 October 18:10
Karate

Asiman Gurbanli: "I'm not a gift, I’m a competitor"

"I returned home victorious, marking the beginning of my future plans"
Azerbaijani karateka takes top spot at Belarus Open 2024 - PHOTO
20 October 09:17
Karate

Azerbaijani karateka takes top spot at Belarus Open 2024 - PHOTO

Azerbaijani karate athletes are participating in the international Belarus Open-2024 held in Minsk
Orujova won a bronze medal at the World Championship
13 October 10:25
Karate

Orujova won a bronze medal at the World Championship

The 13th World Karate Championship among teenagers and young adults was held in Venice

Most read

World's second best: Qarabag behind only Penarol
25 November 15:08
Football

World's second best: Qarabag behind only Penarol

The ongoing unbeaten streaks in national championships around the world have been revealed
Historical look at FIDE World Championship openers ahead of Liren - Gukesh match
25 November 10:01
Chess

Historical look at FIDE World Championship openers ahead of Liren - Gukesh match

This event marks the 60th official championship match since the inception of FIDE's unified system
Frank De Bleeckere clarifies controversial incidents in Misli Premier League
25 November 17:58
Football

Frank De Bleeckere clarifies controversial incidents in Misli Premier League

"Both decisions were correct and confirmed by VAR"
Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO
13:29
Football

Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO

The 52-year-old coach emphasized their goal to delight the fans