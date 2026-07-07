7 July 2026
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Azerbaijan’s Kyokushin karate team to compete in international events in Bulgaria

Karate
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7 July 2026 11:14
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Azerbaijan’s Kyokushin karate team to compete in international events in Bulgaria

Azerbaijan’s national team in the Kyokushin (KAI) Senshi Karate style will compete in a series of international events in Varna, Bulgaria, from July 7 to 11.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Azerbaijan Karate Federation announced that the delegation will represent the country at three major competitions during the visit.

The national team will be led by AKF Secretary General Gabil Sayadov. Azerbaijan will be represented by a 13-member delegation, including officials, coaches and athletes.

The program will begin on July 7 with the World Cup Varna in Kyokushin (KAI) karate. From July 8 to 10, Azerbaijani athletes will take part in the SENSHI Amateur League, while on July 11 they will test themselves at the SENSHI Professional Gala Night.

The participation of Azerbaijani karate fighters in these events is seen as another step in strengthening the country’s presence on the international martial arts stage. Kyokushin karate is known for its full-contact format, physical intensity and demanding competitive standards, which make international tournaments an important test for athletes.

The main goal of the national team is to represent Azerbaijan with dignity, achieve strong results and contribute to the development of international cooperation in Kyokushin karate.

Idman.Biz
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