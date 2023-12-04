Azerbaijani Para judokas won 3 medals in Tokyo - FOTO

Para judo Grand Prix held in Tokyo, the capital of Japan, has started.

Idman.biz reports that on the first day of the competition, 3 members of the Azerbaijan national team joined the fight in the J2 category.

Vugar Shirinli (60 kg) faced Uzbekistan's Kemran Nurillayev in the final. Since the opponent won, the Azerbaijani athlete won the silver medal.

Namig Abasli (73 kg) defeated Feruz Sayidov (Uzbekistan) in the match for the 3rd place.

Shahana Hajiyeva (48 kg) took the second place. He lost to Nauatbek Akmaral from Kazakhstan in the final.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team finished the day with 2 silver and 1 bronze medals.

