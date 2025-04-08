Heydarov and Kotsoiev receive EJU commemorative awards - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the European Judo Union (EJU) training camp, held at the Olympic Complex in Tata, Hungary, has taken place with the participation of the Azerbaijani national team.

EJU President Laszlo Toth emphasized in his opening speech the significance of this camp not only as preparation for the European Championships but also for the upcoming World Championships to be held in early June in Budapest, Idman.biz reports.

He also marked the beginning of a new Olympic cycle on the road to Los Angeles 2028.

An award ceremony was held to honor the Paris 2024 Olympic champions and medalists. Many of them are currently training in Tata, and in recognition of their achievements, the EJU presented them with special commemorative plaques.

Among the awardees were Azerbaijan’s Olympic champions Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg), who received their commemorative awards from Laszlo Toth.

