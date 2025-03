Twelve judokas from the Azerbaijani national teams, consisting of women and young girls, are participating in an international training camp held in Bad Blankenburg, Germany.

The training is aimed at preparing for the European Cup for seniors, which will take place in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on April 5-6, and the European Cup for youth, scheduled for April 12-13 in Lignano, Italy, Idman.biz reports.

The training camp is running from March 23 to 26.

