European Judo Cup to be held in Guba

Azerbaijan will host European Junior Judo Cup tournament for the third time.

The competition, which is included in the official calendar of the European Judo Union (EJU), will take place on May 3-4 at the Guba Olympic Sports Complex, Idman.biz reports.

Rashad Rasullu, Executive Vice President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, said that our country has gained great experience in holding international judo tournaments: "The European Junior Cup, which has already become a tradition, will be held this time in a different region - in Guba. Previously, a similar tournament was held in our country twice in Goygol. The main goal of organizing the competitions in question is to increase the international competition experience of our junior athletes and achieve the massification of judo in various regions of our country."

After the tournament, an international training camp for junior judoists will be held in Guba on May 5-7.

Idman.biz