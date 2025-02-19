Jessica Klimkait: “Feels great to return to the tatami and win in Baku”

"A fantastic start to the new season!" – That’s how Jessica Klimkait described her victory at the Baku Grand Slam.

The Canadian judoka, now competing in the -63kg category, triumphed in the final against Japan’s Minami Aono, securing her first title in the new weight class, Idman.biz reports.

Previously known for her success in the -57kg division, Klimkait expressed her satisfaction with the transition: "New year, new category. It feels great to return to the tatami, step onto the podium, and win here in Baku."

Jessica Klimkait now holds eight Grand Slam titles in her impressive judo career.

Idman.biz