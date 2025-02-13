Mohammed Meridja: "The 'Grand Slam' in Baku is an Opportunity for the New Generation"

"Azerbaijan has great judo traditions and world-class athletes, and the competitions here are always held at the highest level," said Mohammed Meridja, Director of Coaching and Education at the International Judo Federation, during the draw ceremony for the upcoming tournament in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that Meridja emphasized that this year is crucial for world judo: "The new Olympic cycle is starting, and we are testing new rules. Now, the new generation of athletes has the chance to showcase themselves, and in this sense, the 'Grand Slam' in Baku is an opportunity."

Meridja also highlighted the significant contributions of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, stating, "Over the course of three days, we will witness intense competition at the National Gymnastics Arena. Azerbaijani athletes are strong medal contenders, so I’m confident the tournament will be exciting."

He also conveyed best wishes from Marius Vizer, President of the International Judo Federation, to all participants.

The Grand Slam tournament will take place from February 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz