The first judo tournament of the year—the Grand Slam in Paris—accepts team registrations.

The competition, scheduled for February 1-2 in the French capital, will feature teams from 25 countries, Idman.biz reports.

Among the countries confirmed are Canada, South Korea, Netherlands, Mongolia, Serbia, Spain, the USA, Ukraine, and Finland.

South Korea boasts the second-largest delegation with 26 participants.

The French team will compete with 55 judokas on their home turf.

