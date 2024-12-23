23 December 2024
EN

Baku U18 Judo Championship concludes - PHOTO

Judo
News
23 December 2024 11:08
8
The Baku City Championship for youth was held with the joint organization of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation and the Baku City Youth and Sports Department.

The competition, which took place at the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) Sports Health Center, featured medalists in 16 weight categories for both girls and boys, Idman.biz reports.

From December 20 to 22, 798 judokas from 61 different clubs, societies, and sports organizations in Baku participated in the tournament.

On the final day of the competition, 98 judokas from four weight categories for boys and girls competed for medals. In the boys' categories, the winners were determined in the -73 kg and +90 kg weight classes, while for the girls, the winners were found in the 44 kg and +70 kg categories.

The final results saw Baku's Specialized Olympic Reserve School for Children and Youth (13th Sports School) take first place based on the number of medals, followed by Judo Club 2012 in second place, and Champion 74 Sports Club in third place. A total of 18 teams earned various medals.

The main objective of the competition was to promote a healthy lifestyle through sports among youth and adolescents, as well as to increase the popularity and encouragement of judo. This tournament also serves as a selection for next year's national championship for this age group.

Medalists of the last day:
Boys:
• 73 kg:
1. Mohammad Aghakishev (Judo Club 2012)
2. Said Sharifov (Judo Club 2012)
3. Aykhan Hasanli (Judo Club 2012)
4. Yusif Nazar (Baku City Specialized Olympic Reserve School for Children and Youth № 1)
• +90 kg:
1. Tunar Farzaliyev (Judo Club 2012)
2. Javidan Masimov (Baku City Specialized Olympic Reserve School for Children and Youth № 13)
3. Tahir Efendiyev (Judo Club 2012)
4. Hazrat Aliyev (Turan Sports Club)
Girls:
• 44 kg:
1. Khadija Abdullayeva (Champion 74 Sports Club)
2. Nazrin Janbakhishli (Balakhani Sports Center)
3. Khadija Yagublu (Neftchi Sports Club)
4. Zeynab Seyidzade (Republican Complex Sports School)
• 70 kg:
1. Aysu Guliyeva (Judo Club 2012)
2. Zemfira Aliyeva (Baku City Specialized Olympic Reserve School for Children and Youth № 1)
3. Nargiz Valizade (Judo Club 2012)

