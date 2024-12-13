Hidayat Heydarov remains leader in ranking points

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) will remain the top-ranked judoka in all weight categories based on ranking points until at least the end of the year.

The Azerbaijani athlete, who is currently the leader of the world ranking, has accumulated 8004 points, Idman.biz reports.

After the Olympics, his score was 10,004 points, but the ranking has since undergone some changes, with previous results gradually losing their value over time. This change affects all athletes.

As a result, another of our Olympic champions, Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg), has dropped from second to third place. He currently has 7012 points. Kotsoyev was overtaken by Georgian Olympic champion Tato Grigalashvili (81 kg), who now has 7335 points.

Idman.biz