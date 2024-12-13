13 December 2024
EN

Hidayat Heydarov remains leader in ranking points

Judo
News
13 December 2024 16:33
15
Hidayat Heydarov remains leader in ranking points

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) will remain the top-ranked judoka in all weight categories based on ranking points until at least the end of the year.

The Azerbaijani athlete, who is currently the leader of the world ranking, has accumulated 8004 points, Idman.biz reports.

After the Olympics, his score was 10,004 points, but the ranking has since undergone some changes, with previous results gradually losing their value over time. This change affects all athletes.

As a result, another of our Olympic champions, Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg), has dropped from second to third place. He currently has 7012 points. Kotsoyev was overtaken by Georgian Olympic champion Tato Grigalashvili (81 kg), who now has 7335 points.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Fatiyev and Kokauri claim bronze in ‘Judo Süper Lig’
13:51
Judo

Fatiyev and Kokauri claim bronze in ‘Judo Süper Lig’

A total of 16 teams participated in the Super League
Heydarov and Kotsoiev to end the year as world ranking leaders
11 December 17:53
Judo

Heydarov and Kotsoiev to end the year as world ranking leaders

Olympic champions Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) are set to maintain their positions at the top of the world rankings as the year concludes
Heydarov and Kotsoiev nominated for "Judoka of the Year"
11 December 10:35
Judo

Heydarov and Kotsoiev nominated for "Judoka of the Year"

The winner will be announced at the end of the year
Baku Grand Slam among the Top 5 most popular judo tournaments of the year
10 December 14:01
Judo

Baku Grand Slam among the Top 5 most popular judo tournaments of the year

The ranking event, held from February 16-18 at the National Gymnastics Arena, saw 404 athletes from 62 countries
Tckaev, Hajiyev, and Fatiyev drop one spot in new IJF rankings
10 December 13:45
Judo

Tckaev, Hajiyev, and Fatiyev drop one spot in new IJF rankings

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has updated the world rankings following the Tokyo Grand Slam
Zelym Kotsoiev: "After Paris 2024, judo is the top sport in Azerbaijan"
3 December 17:04
Judo

Zelym Kotsoiev: "After Paris 2024, judo is the top sport in Azerbaijan"

The Olympic champion shared his journey into judo, admitting he didn’t initially love the sport

Most read

Qarabag faces injury setbacks ahead of crucial clash with Elfsborg
11 December 10:08
Football

Qarabag faces injury setbacks ahead of crucial clash with Elfsborg

Qarabag will face Elfsborg in their UEFA Europa League 2024/2025 league phase match with three notable absences
President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku
11 December 12:54
Football

President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku

The grandchildren of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Ali and Mikayil Agalarov, had the chance to meet global football icon Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates

Lionel Messi shares highlights from Baku visit - VIDEO - PHOTO
08:30
Football

Lionel Messi shares highlights from Baku visit - VIDEO - PHOTO

For context, Messi and his teammates Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba participated in numerous events during their one-day trip to Azerbaijan on December 11
Messi and fellow Argentinians: Glimpse into Azerbaijan’s football history
11 December 14:33
Football

Messi and fellow Argentinians: Glimpse into Azerbaijan’s football history

Despite a glittering career spanning Barcelona, PSG, and now Inter Miami, Messi has never encountered Azerbaijani football teams-making this visit a historic moment