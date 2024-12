Azerbaijan judo championship will be concluded today.

Team competitions will be held, Idman.biz reports.

In the women's competition, 7 teams will compete in 5 weights - 52 kg, 57 kg, 63 kg, 70 kg and 70 kg. Among men, 9 teams will try their strength for the cup. They will go to tatami in 66 kg, 73 kg, 81 kg, 90 kg and +90 kg weight classes.

The winners of individual competitions were determined on the first two days of the championship.

Idman.biz