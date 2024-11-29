Azerbaijan Judo Championship kicks off

The long-awaited Azerbaijan Judo Championship has officially begun today, featuring both men’s and women’s categories.

Idman.biz reports that on the first day of competition, winners will be crowned across 7 weight categories.

Women’s categories include: 63 kg, 70 kg, 78 kg, and +78 kg.

Men’s categories include: 60 kg, 66 kg, and 73 kg.

A total of 178 athletes will compete for the title.

The championship, held at the Baku Sports Palace, will span over 3 days, with the final matches broadcast live on the Idman TV channel.

